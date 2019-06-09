Murang'a county official involved in fatal accident

Murang’a County Executive Committee member for Water Paul Macharia was on Sunday morning involved in a gruesome accident that has left one person dead.

The accident occurred along the Kenol Murang’a road near Maragua, just a few metres from a spot where three people were killed two weeks ago in an accident involving a matatu and a JKUAT bus.

Murang’a County police Commander Josphat Kinyua said Macharia was driving himself towards Murang’a and had one passenger when the accident occurred.

The CEC, Kinyua said, lost control and veered off the road, hitting a tree from the passenger’s side of the car.

The impact claimed the life of his passenger who died on the spot while the CEC suffered a broken leg.

Kinyua said the identity of the passenger is waiting for verification but the CEC was rushed to Murang’a Level Five Hospital for treatment.

Kinyua noted that the area has become a black-spot as motorists are tempted to over-speed due to the clearness of the stretch.

He said in a security meeting with matatu owners last week, it was discussed that the area should have rumble stripes installed to alert drivers, not to over-speed.