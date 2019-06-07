Police probe source of leaflets threatening bishop over dogs’ theft case

Police are investigating the source of leaflets being circulated in Othaya threatening to torch a bishop’s home.

The leaflets warn Bishop Thomas Wahome of Helicopter Ministries in Nairobi that his house and vehicle would be set ablaze if he does not withdraw a theft case against Kiandemi sub-location assistant chief Paul Gachiri Wageni.

Wageni is accused of stealing the bishop's two dogs (Terriers) valued at Sh300,000 at Kihuri village, Nyeri South.

Othaya sub-county Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Ngachila said the police want to know the author of the leaflets found at Kihuri village.

The bishop reported the threat to detectives on June 3.

“The bishop came to our office with a copy of the leaflets and reported the threats. But our officers did not find any leaflets on the ground,” said Ngachilla.

“We are investigating the matter. The threats are connected to the court case facing the chief.”

The leaflets were circulated on June 1 and warned the televangelist that his children would not be allowed into any school in the area. His mother would also be blocked from benefiting with the government’s cash transfer programme.

“No shop will be allowed to sell you any goods. You will forget Kihuri or we mobilise people to take serious action. You must obey and follow without option,” the leaflet read.

Wahome said in a statement to the police that he imported the two animals as puppies from South Africa on November 17, 2014. Each cost him Sh150,000.

“I took them to my compound in Lang'ata, Nairobi, before transporting them to my home in Kiendemi, Othaya, where I placed them under the care of my farm manager,” the televangelist added.

The manager, Macharia Ndichu, reported in December 2016 that the dogs had been stolen.

The case will be heard on July 1, 2019.