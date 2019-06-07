Murang'a partners with Amref in blood services

The Murang’a county government has partnered with Amref to improve voluntary blood donation.

The initiative called Damu Sasa is aimed at increasing blood access in local hospitals to reduce blood-related deaths.

The partnership will be done with the help of Advanced IT Solutions Limited.

According to Amref Health Africa Kenya country director Meshack Ndirangu, the Damu Sasa initiative is an innovation that came out of the Presidential Digital Talent Programme launched in 2015.

The module maintains up to date information on blood services value chain, including an accurate donor data bank that can be used to make timely donation appeals during emergencies.

It will also help to observe fluctuations of blood levels in the hospitals to allow the facilities to restock in time.

Ndirangu spoke at Murang’a county headquarters while signing the partnership.

Many health facilities in the country do not have enough blood in their banks which causes loss of lives, he said.

“This technology will improve the situation by ensuring blood banks have accurate data that would improve effective use of blood and help with targeted donor appeals,” he said.