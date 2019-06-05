Insure terror victims, Kimemia urges state

The national government has been urged to initiate a guaranteed insurance scheme to shield victims of terror and their families.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia on Monday said at least 900 people have been killed and about 6,000 maimed in terror attacks.

The insurance, he said, would cushion the victims, most of whom are poor, from becoming dependent on family members or their children joining terror groups.

“This nation can work out a guaranteed insurance scheme where victims of terror attacks are not left to become dependent or their children desperate," he said.

Kimemia spoke at Royal Garden Hotel in Ol Kalou, where he opened a three-day consultative forum on developing Nyandarua’s action plan to prevent and counter violent extremism.

He cited the 2014 attack in Mpeketoni, Lamu county, where 60 people died, the 2015 Garissa University attack, where 148 people were killed and the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in which more than 200 people were killed.

Other attacks are the 2013 Westgate siege where 71 people died and Dusit attack in January that killed 21.

Kimemia said many Kenyans have been maimed and property destroyed in terror attacks.

To deal with terror and violent extremism, Kimemia said, economic empowerment will be a major intervention to ensure the youth who form the bulk of the population are engaged in productivity.