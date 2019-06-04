Stop early election campaigns, Wamatangi tells Mt Kenya leaders

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi on Monday cautioned Mt Kenya politicians against early election campaigns and instead urged them to work for residents.

He said the Kieleweke and Tangatanga outfits are setting a bad precedent and it is time they stopped their political activities. He questioned why leaders behind the formations are only from the region. He spoke in a live TV interview.

The lawmaker said residents are tired of politics and only care about development.

"What is it that itches us as a region that we want to be ruling in politics all the time? This is a time to work for our people and not for politics," he said.

He said some leaders have been pushing President Uhuru Kenyatta to fulfill his promises so he can leave a good legacy, yet they are not able to deliver on their promises to the people.

"As we call for the President to fulfill his promises to Kenyans, we also need to fulfill ours to the people we represent so we too can have a good legacy," Wamatangi said.

He criticised Mt Kenya governors for failing to keep their promise of a regional economic bloc that would increase their bargaining power.

"What happened to the economic bloc that Mt Kenya governors promised? Why is it not being realised or why are we not seeing the governors sit together to plan for our region so we can grow the region economically? They need to fulfill this agenda. It's important for the region's success," Wamatangi said.

The Central Kenya Economic Bloc counties are Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Laikipia, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

Embu and Tharaka Nithi joined last December. Governors Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Martin Wambora (Embu) said Mt Kenya East counties would adhere to shared economic responsibilities so their people reap maximum benefits.

They said the region had been left behind by other counties in Rift Valley and Western Kenya which had active economic blocs. Njuki, who serves as the secretary of the 10-member Central Kenya Economic Bloc, urged the counties to speak in one voice socially, economically and politically.

Wambora serves as the treasurer while Nyandarua's Francis Kimemia is the chairperson.

Wamatangi said the bloc controls close to Sh100 billion shillings which can spur the region's development and the counties can look into what they have in common and allocate funds to boost economic prosperity.

"I pushed for a review of counties revenue allocation so that for counties with large populations, huge revenues can be allocated so they can meet their needs. They have since been allocated more funds. It is a good thing for Mt Kenya region to come together in unity to grow."

He warned that early politicking will cost the region as other regions were busy developing their areas.

"The other day we saw coffee farmers in Nyeri uprooting their coffee. In Kiambu, many coffee and tea farmers have uprooted their crops for real estates. Farming is not doing well, yet we all know agriculture was the backbone of this country. We are busy politicking, instead of growing our areas. The common mwananchi is suffering and we, leaders, should unite and restore our lost glory."

