What Madaraka, Kenyans not free from poverty, says Kimemia

Although the country is free from external control and governance, the Madaraka dream remains elusive, though not beyond reach, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has said.

He said Madaraka is about freedom from chains of poverty, ignorance, poor health and lack of infrastructure.

“For Kenyans, Madaraka was not only about a flag, it was not only about national symbols and emblems, it was not supposed to be a cliché’, it was supposed to be an experience," Kimemia said.

The county boss spoke on Saturday in Ndaragwa Stadium, Ndaragwa constituency, during Madaraka Day celebrations.