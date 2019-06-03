ALL IS NOT LOST

What Madaraka, Kenyans not free from poverty, says Kimemia

He said Madaraka is about freedom from chains of poverty, ignorance, poor health and lack of infrastructure.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia in Ndaragwa stadium on Saturday
MADARAKA: Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia in Ndaragwa stadium on Saturday
Although the country is free from external control and governance, the Madaraka dream remains elusive, though not beyond reach, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia  has said. 

“For Kenyans, Madaraka was not only about a flag, it was not only about national symbols and emblems, it was not supposed to be a cliché’, it was supposed to be an experience," Kimemia said.

 

The county boss spoke on Saturday in Ndaragwa Stadium, Ndaragwa constituency, during Madaraka Day celebrations.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, Deputy Governor Cecilia Mbuthia, county commissioner Boaz Cherutich, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, among others during Madaraka Day celebrations in Ndaragwa stadium on Saturday
MADARAKA: Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, Deputy Governor Cecilia Mbuthia, county commissioner Boaz Cherutich, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, among others during Madaraka Day celebrations in Ndaragwa stadium on Saturday
Kimemia said though Nyandarua is home to the fiercest struggle for freedom, the county ranks low in almost every economic indicator.

For many Nyandarua residents, Madaraka is not experienced when they walk into dark houses at night without electricity, when they cannot access markets due to poor roads and spend countless hours looking for the nearest water point, the governor said.

He said residents lose their produce to unfavourable competition and exploitative policies that drive them deeper into poverty. They also spend sleepless nights guarding their livestock from rustlers and thieves.

Kimemia said Nyandarua residents cannot enjoy Madaraka when every effort to uplift their sons and daughters is obstructed by outside forces.

“That is not what our parents desired. And that is not what our ancestors fought for. That is not Madaraka. But there is hope," he said.

 

by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
03 June 2019 - 00:00

