What Madaraka, Kenyans not free from poverty, says Kimemia

Although the country is free from external control and governance, the Madaraka dream remains elusive, though not beyond reach, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has said.
He said Madaraka is about freedom from chains of poverty, ignorance, poor health and lack of infrastructure.
“For Kenyans, Madaraka was not only about a flag, it was not only about national symbols and emblems, it was not supposed to be a cliché’, it was supposed to be an experience," Kimemia said.
The county boss spoke on Saturday in Ndaragwa Stadium, Ndaragwa constituency, during Madaraka Day celebrations.
Kimemia said though Nyandarua is home to the fiercest struggle for freedom, the county ranks low in almost every economic indicator.
For many Nyandarua residents, Madaraka is not experienced when they walk into dark houses at night without electricity, when they cannot access markets due to poor roads and spend countless hours looking for the nearest water point, the governor said.
He said residents lose their produce to unfavourable competition and exploitative policies that drive them deeper into poverty. They also spend sleepless nights guarding their livestock from rustlers and thieves.
Kimemia said Nyandarua residents cannot enjoy Madaraka when every effort to uplift their sons and daughters is obstructed by outside forces.
“That is not what our parents desired. And that is not what our ancestors fought for. That is not Madaraka. But there is hope," he said.