Police monitor two Shabaab returnees

Security officials are monitoring the movement of two people believed to have returned from Somalia after being recruited to al Shabaab.
Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei on Saturday said about 100 other youths from Othaya have been recruited into illegal gangs, including Mungiki. He said those recruiting them are from a neighbouring county, which he did not name.
However, the administrator assured residents that security officials have all their names and other details, and are monitoring them closely.
“If you are planning to attack and harm or even kill others, then you will not live to kill another person. And I think you understand what I mean,” Kipkemei said.
He spoke in Othaya Stadium, Nyeri county, where the county Madaraka Day celebrations were held.
The two and others who have joined illegal groupings will have themselves to blame when they are finally apprehended, Kipkemei said.
“We will not accept criminal gangs to come back to this county. We have enough information. We have formed a very strong team both in civilian and in uniform, and we are going to do a serious crackdown.”
He said the multi-agency team formed will be conducting intelligence-led operations to wipe out illegal gangs, ensuring that innocent people are not victimised.
“We shall not arrest people indiscriminately. We shall target members of the gang,” he said.
Kipkemei also sounded a stern warning to those planning to join criminal gangs.
He urged leaders to work hand-in-hand with security officials to secure the county.