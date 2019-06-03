Police monitor two Shabaab returnees

Security officials are monitoring the movement of two people believed to have returned from Somalia after being recruited to al Shabaab.

Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei on Saturday said about 100 other youths from Othaya have been recruited into illegal gangs, including Mungiki. He said those recruiting them are from a neighbouring county, which he did not name.

However, the administrator assured residents that security officials have all their names and other details, and are monitoring them closely.