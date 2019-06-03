I'll shield Murang'a from immature 2022 politics, says Wa Iria

• Wa Iria says Murang'a has experienced a lot of political activities by both Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams
• He says development cannot be achieved if leaders keep camping in churches every Sunday throwing words at each other
Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has said he will shield his county from immature 2022 politics.
He said it is too early for politicians to engage in election politics, when Kenyans have not fully realised the development they were promised in the last polls.
Leaders should focus on delivering and giving each other a chance to complete the work they have started, Wa Iria said on Saturday.
This will be impossible if leaders continue camping in churches every Sunday, engaging in divisive politics, the governor said.
"Kenyans elected leaders the other day and should be served until the 2022 election whistle is blown. When that happens they can then go back to the field and seek votes," he added.
Wa Iria spoke in Murang'a town during Madaraka Day celebrations. Murang'a has experienced an increase in political events by both Kieleweke and Tangatanga groups.
Wa Iria said he will not allow his county to be infiltrated by divisive politics.
"Whoever brings programmes that empower the people of Murang'a will be embraced but those coming to play politics of foolishness will not be allowed," the governor said.
The governor also reiterated his commitment to provide affordable water to all.
"True freedom for Murang'a people will only come when they get their right to water," Wa Iria said.
He said residents have not attained water freedom decades since the country was liberated from colonialists.
The water, the governor said, continues to be controlled by companies at the expense of residents.
It is unfair, he said, that water supplied to Nairobi is drawn from Murang'a, yet residents pay more for the commodity.
Courts have ruled that water is a devolved function, but a pending case is expected to be concluded in July and will give direction to the wars between the county government and water companies.
He urged county commissioner Mohammed Barre to ensure the court ruling that will be delivered is fully respected.
The governor said the county government will construct one million litre tanks in every ward starting next month.
"This will ensure we have water storage of 35 million litres for distribution to homes."
Ward leaders will decide where the tanks will be build.
He urged the national government to assist with distribution pipes to channel the water to homes.
More than 15,000 digitised water meters will also be installed in homes starting next month.
Only 36 per cent of the Murang'a population has access to clean water even as the national government completes the Sh6 billion Northern Collector Tunnel that is expected to channel 140,000 cubic metres of extra water to Nairobi every day.