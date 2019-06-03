I'll shield Murang'a from immature 2022 politics, says Wa Iria

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has said he will shield his county from immature 2022 politics.

He said it is too early for politicians to engage in election politics, when Kenyans have not fully realised the development they were promised in the last polls.

Leaders should focus on delivering and giving each other a chance to complete the work they have started, Wa Iria said on Saturday.

This will be impossible if leaders continue camping in churches every Sunday, engaging in divisive politics, the governor said.

"Kenyans elected leaders the other day and should be served until the 2022 election whistle is blown. When that happens they can then go back to the field and seek votes," he added.

Wa Iria spoke in Murang'a town during Madaraka Day celebrations. Murang'a has experienced an increase in political events by both Kieleweke and Tangatanga groups.

Wa Iria said he will not allow his county to be infiltrated by divisive politics.

"Whoever brings programmes that empower the people of Murang'a will be embraced but those coming to play politics of foolishness will not be allowed," the governor said.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to provide affordable water to all.