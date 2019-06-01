Relief as China relaxes conditions imposed on avocado imports in deal with Kenya

The Chinese government has relaxed the stringent conditions it imposed on avocado imports from Kenya.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri on Thursday told farmers that the government held talks with the China and some requirements were removed. This followed an outcry among smallholder farmers that the conditions were too severe to be met.

“The government has been in consultation with China and they have agreed to do away with some of the strict requirements that seemed unfair,” Kiunjuri said.

Farmers will now have no hindrance as they will have an assured market, he added.

The deal by the two governments required local farmers to instal machines to freeze and peel the avocado fruits before they are exported. Farmers complained that the requirement would lock them out of the new market, despite their efforts to produce high-quality fruits.

Kiunjuri urged growers to form strong cooperative societies that will be dealing with exporters directly to avoid exploitation by brokers.

“All exporters have been directed to be dealing with farmers’ cooperative societies only. This gives the sector structures and makes it easy to control,” he said, adding that the farmers will then be able to better negotiate prices with exporters.

Kiunjuri called for cooperatives similar to the ones in the tea sector but cautioned farmers against allowing the problems in the tea sector to creep into their societies.