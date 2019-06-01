Kieni residents warn leaders against inviting Uhuru to minor events

The postponement of President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Kieni, Nyeri, has elicited mixed reactions from residents.

The head of state was to be the chief guest during the issuance of Uwezo Fund cheques in Mweiga Stadium on Thursday.

According to a local daily, the President was expected to land at Nyaribo Airstrip in Nyeri town then travel by road to the venue — more than 10 kilometres away.

It said Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena had confirmed the President would attend.

But on Wednesday, MP Kanini Kega announced that Uhuru had cancelled the visit.

Instead, Uhuru attended the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

By the time the legislator dropped the bombshell, preparations had been completed, with tents and seats neatly arranged.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Kieni postponed. It was all systems go at Mweiga Stadium for Uhuru’s visit ... ,” Kega posted on his Facebook page.

"We shall communicate the new date once it’s confirmed.”

Residents immediately took to social media to express their feelings. Some welcomed the cancellation and lashed out at the organisers for inviting the President to preside over insignificant events. They said Uhuru should only tour to launch serious projects.

Muriithi Maina suggested that the President come for projects such as roads, the Sh1 billion Othaya Level 6 Hospital, or the stalled Sh1 billion Chaka market.

“It is a good thing he never showed up. Him coming would have just been a waste of resources which can be channeled elsewhere. It is enough for CS [Margaret] Kobia and yourself [Kanini Kega] to issue the cheques silently and life continues,” Maina commented on the MP’s post.

Kobia is the CS for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

Like many others, Maina said the invitation was political and meant to prove that the organisers had the ears of the President. They would have used it to play local politics, he said.

Wandeto Mathenge questioned why the lawmaker was inviting Uhuru to Kieni West, which he said is more developed, instead of having him visit the underdeveloped Kieni East.

"People there, especially our grandparents, still live in colonial villages, despite them fighting for the freedom we enjoy today. [Kieni] East produces more food than any other part of Nyeri county and all we ask for are good roads and settlement for those still in colonial villages,” he said.

Wachira Gacheru accused the organisers of wasting resources that would have been put to better use for the benefit of residents. He called for due diligence and proper planning in the future to avert loss of funds.

(Edited by F'Orieny)