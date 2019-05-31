Rights group to leave dead rats at Kiambu court

A human rights group has threatened to leave dead smelly rats at a Kiambu court in protest against a magistrate who gave Governor Ferdinand Waititu bail while on sick leave.

The Ondoa Panya Movement said they will leave the rodents at the gate, in the compound and at the registry during their protest next week, if principal magistrate Brian Khaemba will not be transferred. The movement said they will not name the day they will hold their peaceful demonstration.

The EACC has said Khaemba interrupted his sick off to issue the bail order.

The magistrate granted Waititu and Finance chief officer Faith Njeri Sh500,000 bail each after he heard their applications and the EACC's.

Ondoa Panya Movement national coordinator John Wamagata, on Thursday, said they were angered to learn that Khaemba went to court last week in the evening, issued the orders and returned home.

Wamagata said the movement has bought 200 traps to catch the rats.

"I'm sure some will be smelling. We will not say when because we do not want to push the police," he said in Kikuyu town.

"We shall be very peaceful, we shall hang them at the gate, spread them across the compound, and throw some at the registry and inside Khaemba's courtroom."

They will also leave some placards at the gate to demand Khaemba's removal.

"We do not need to get a police permit since we are sure they can't give it to us. We shall not block any road or court proceedings. After we are done, we shall leave the premises peacefully," the lobbyist added.

Former Limuru MP George Nyanja has asked the Judicial Service Commission to investigate what happened and take legal steps so as not to frustrate the war on graft.

Nyanja, who supports the Ondoa Panya Movement's plan, has asked the Judiciary to remain firm.

EACC raided Waititu's homes last week, seeking to recover documents linking the governor with tender irregularities amounting to Sh588 million.