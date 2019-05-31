Othaya road contractor to be fined Sh4m for delayed works

• Sh66 million has been released to have all potholes paved
The seven-kilometre Kariki–Muirungi road in Othaya will finally be repaired, ending a longstanding dispute between MP Gichuki Mugambi and Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku.
Sh66 million has been released to have Maxvictor Enterprise Ltd patch all potholes. This was confirmed by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra). Construction will resume soon after the weather improves. It is still rainy across the region.
The works had been delayed, prompting a political storm that had Maxvictor Enterprise at its centre. In early April, Thuku led protests against the poor state of the road. He accused the firm of doing a shoddy job, leaving piles of stones on site and endangering residents' lives.
But Mugambi lashed out at Thuku "for being an opportunist who is misusing and misleading the youth for political gain". He warned the ward representative to stop inciting residents against the contractor. The MCA led the demonstration only after realising the repair was about to start, the MP said.
On Wednesday, Kerra said the contractor will lose Sh4 million in penalties for the delay.
“The message is very clear in the contract document that after the contract period is over, we charge damages to a maximum of five per cent of the contract sum,” Joseph Wanjohi, the deputy director in charge of Nyeri and Murang'a, said when he visited the site.
Wanjohi cautioned that the contractor will be blacklisted if it fails to complete the project. He said the firm had been on site for some time but is now behind schedule. Wanjohi was accompanied by Presidential Delivery Unit and national government officials.
The team will ensure compliance with specifications so residents and other road users get value for money.
MCA Thuku, who was present, expressed joy that the road will be repaired at last.
“Ours is now to wait because very firm instructions have been given by the deputy county commissioner and the Kerra boss that the contractor must do this road on time and must do quality work,” he said.
There are reports that some employees of the firm had been stealing materials meant for the project.
Othaya deputy county commissioner Henry Ochako said culprits will be punished.
“The contractor should make a report with the police so they can follow up on the matter and those involved in the theft of cement and other building materials can be brought to book,” he said.
