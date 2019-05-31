Othaya road contractor to be fined Sh4m for delayed works

The seven-kilometre Kariki–Muirungi road in Othaya will finally be repaired, ending a longstanding dispute between MP Gichuki Mugambi and Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku.

Sh66 million has been released to have Maxvictor Enterprise Ltd patch all potholes. This was confirmed by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra). Construction will resume soon after the weather improves. It is still rainy across the region.

The works had been delayed, prompting a political storm that had Maxvictor Enterprise at its centre. In early April, Thuku led protests against the poor state of the road. He accused the firm of doing a shoddy job, leaving piles of stones on site and endangering residents' lives.

But Mugambi lashed out at Thuku "for being an opportunist who is misusing and misleading the youth for political gain". He warned the ward representative to stop inciting residents against the contractor. The MCA led the demonstration only after realising the repair was about to start, the MP said.

On Wednesday, Kerra said the contractor will lose Sh4 million in penalties for the delay.