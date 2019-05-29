Mourners stranded as boda bodas protest over bad road

Mourners were on Tuesday stuck at a mortuary in Kiambu after Lari constituency boda boda operators started protests over the poor status of the road.

The motorcyclists closed the road leading to Uplands Funeral Home in Lari and dug two four-foot deep terraces, demanding repair of the road.

They said their bikes have been skidding on the muddy section of the road.

"We slide and fall and it's the passengers who end up getting injured," rider Paul Njenga said.

"We witnessed 12 accidents last weekend and the passengers are treated at our expense."

The riders said they have spoken with both Lari Kirenga MCA Joseph Karichu and MP Jonah Mburu but nothing has been done.

However, Mburu said that section is within the county government, but said it will be improved by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority "who are repairing a road nearby".

Mburu said he revealed the section of the road to Kerra to reduce people's complaints.

"However, whether it's national or county, both serve the public and so we need to set aside several lorries of quarry chips and murram to repair that section," the MP told The Star on a phone interview.

"Kerra will come soon and do that work. We have agreed with them this morning."

Police led by Lari OCS Waigwa Machomba and AP commander Gilbert Nyunyi arrived and quelled the protests.

They had a difficult time convincing the protesters to cover the terraces, saying they had inconvenienced the mourners who were going far.

Salome Mumbi, a mourner, said they waited for two hours before they could start their journey after they were cleared to collect the body of their loved one.

"We are going to Muniu in Maai Mahiu. We wanted to leave the mortuary at 9am to arrive at home for the funeral at 10am and we have not left," she said minutes past 10am.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)