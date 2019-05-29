Beware of fault lines, Murang'a landslides

Murang’a residents have been warned to watch for falt lines that may signify landslides.

Murang’a director of meteorology Paul Murage says the county is damaged by landslides every rainy season and that residents living in hilly areas need to be alert.

He asked residents to report freshwater springing up in their farms, especially where no rivers are nearby.

Unusual cracks in land and roads are also signs of earth movements, he said.

Murage said heavy rains have saturated the soil. Much of the land is heavily cultivated and there are no deep roots to hold the soil.

Roads have also been undermined, especially the Kaharati-Kangari road which has started crumbling, Gitugi-Kiria-ini road which is under construction and the Nyoka Nyoka road that crisscrosses the county from Kangema to Kandara.

“Motorists should be extra careful as some of them have developed cracks while others are getting mudslides,” he said.