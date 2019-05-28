Reducing rotten tomatoes in Kirinyaga

Farmers in Kirinyaga, Kenya's largest producer of tomatoes, are grappling with 55 per cent post-harvest crop losses.

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation in partnership with the Korean government have stepped in to train the farmers on post-harvest management.

Farmer Nicholas Munene from Kariti said since getting the training, he has been able to reduce losses of his tomatoes by 30 per cent.

He used to harvest tomatoes and put them in sacks but they got crushed.

"We were were trained to use plastic crates or buckets instead to reduce breakage," Munene said. They also learned to put tomatoes in the shade to keep them fresh and not expose them to the sun.

Munene used to make Sh20,000 from one acre, but after training, his earnings have improved. In a good month, Munene makes between Sh70,000 and Sh100,000.

"I get 10 crates from harvesting two times a week for one month,” he said.

A crate of tomatoes goes for Sh4,000 and Munene makes Sh40,000 in a week.