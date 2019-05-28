Chamber of Commerce in deal with banks to offer unsecured loans to SMEs

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) is partnering with financial institutions to provide unsecured loans to its members.

The newly elected President Richard Ngatia has said he has reached an agreement with local banks to issue out Sh150 billion to local small medium enterprises that are members of the group.

Ngatia said after rigorous consultations, the banks agreed to offer the loans without demanding for collaterals as the chamber has its systems of reaching out to its members.

“We know all our members in the branches, where they live, what they do and if they take loans through us, we will make sure they pay up on time,” he said.

He said KNCCI has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kenya Banks Association to reach out to the jua-kali sector that has over 6 million people.

The Chamber is also in talks with Kenya Revenue Authority to harmonize all licenses issued out to traders into one.

He said in Nairobi County, the chamber has managed to have them reduced from 22 to just four, which he said will be tried out in all counties.