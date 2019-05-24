Lift ban on second-hand vehicle parts — MP

An MP has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider the ban on the importation of 17 types of used motor vehicles spare parts.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi said not all items on the Kenya Bureau of Standard' banned list are bad. The used items from Japan are of good quality compared to the new ones and they are being banned because they are cheap, he said.

The MP said most of the new items are of bad quality since they do not serve motorists for a long time compared to the second-hand items imported from Japan.

Mwathi said the Kebs ban, which is backed by Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, is very sensitive and he will introduce the issue in Parliament in bid to stop it.

“This issue needs to be rechecked. Motorists, especially from the low-income bracket, are shocked. They go for durable, cheap and quality spare parts which are X-Japan,” Mwathi said.

He urged the President to request Kebs and the Trade ministry to conduct research on the imported second-hand items since no public participation was done before the Kebs came up with the regulation.

Motor vehicle spare part dealers have also expressed shock, saying 80 per cent of motorists buy second-hand items, popularly known as X-Japan.

Spare parts dealer Macharia Wainaina blamed the government for not consulting them, saying they risk closing their businesses for lack of buyers.

“I'm sure people will start importing the banned items secretly. Traders who have stocked new items will be left suffering because very few people buy them. They break easily especially the tie rod ends. Ask the matatu people," he said.

CS Munya has said the government will not relent on its directive banning the importation of used motor vehicle parts.

Among them are tyres , tubes, ball-joints, tie rod ends, rack ends, brake hose pipes, brake pipes, clutch cables and bearings.

Others are rubber brushes, oil seals, spark plugs, filters, air cleaner elements, clutch plates, pressure plates, release bearings and brake pads.