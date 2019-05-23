Kiambu MCAs to increase bursary by Sh100 million every year

Kiambu MCAs want the county's bursary kitty increased by Sh100 million every year so it can pay full scholarships to needy students.

The county allocated Sh200 million for the bursary fund for the 2018-19 financial year. At least 20,000 students were targeted to benefit.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kiambu town, assembly Majority leader Anthony Ikonya said increased funding will provide relief to many parents and guardians struggling to pay fees.

“We want the needy students to be assured that they will complete their studies through full scholarships," Ikonya said.

The Kiambu Town MCA spoke when he issues bursaries worth Sh500,000 to Form 1 students and those with special needs in his ward.

Ikonya said only a few students have benefited from full scholarships and that it was prudent the bursary kitty was increased to have more beneficiaries.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu disbursing Sh30 million in bursary cheques to each of the 60 wards. Waititu said the money was to carter for fees for Form 1 students from January. In February, the governor disbursed Sh67 million in bursary to students in Forms 1, 2 and 3 across the county.

“We have been able to reach out to many needy cases compared to previous years. More students are now in class,” Waititu said.

Waititu promised to have the kitty increased so that it can cater for tuition charges for students in colleges. The county's education department has revived all polytechnics so many are in college.

“The bursary fund will cater for university and polytechnic learners so that those in need can get the education they deserve,” Waititu said.

The governor asked critics to let his government deliver services to residents. He said negative politics was hampering development.

"We have seen a supplementary budget being rejected and the monies we are seeking, even for bursaries and other developments, blocked due to negative politics. Leaders should unite so that we can work for our people," Waititu said.

