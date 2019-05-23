Kabete residents block road over accidents

Residents of Ndongoro village in Kabete constituency, Kiambu, yesterday blocked the road to the University of Nairobi's Kabete campus demanding bumps to end accidents by speeding vehicles.

A section of the road from King'eero became a no-go zone as residents lit fires and blocked the road with huge stones, logs and twigs.

They demanded that the government paints a zebra crossing section for use by pedestrians.

A 60-year-old man and his nephew aged five were hit by a speeding car that never stopped on Monday at 8pm.

Priscilla Wanjira said Robert Kahara was carrying Alex Kihara when they were hit by a speeding car as they crossed the road.

She said they were run over by a second car that also did not stop.

“It is so sad losing people who are hit by vehicles. Even the second vehicle could have stopped but the motorist drove off,” she said.

Area MP James Githua, Ndongoro MCA Garrison Wangiri, deputy county commissioner Malack Namai and police boss Antony Kimani calmed down the residents.

Wangiri said the area has lost 10 people since the beginning of this year. Two girls from Ndongoro Primary School broke their limbs when they were hit in an accident.

MP Githua said many motorists prefer the route to escape heavy traffic on Waiyaki Way which is undergoing renovation and expansion.

The MP promised residents that within seven days bumps will be erected.

“We have to involve Kenha, a contractor and several offices. I cannot tell you that they will be constructed tomorrow since it would be a lie. But within seven days, there will be bumps along this road. This is a serious matter” Githua said.