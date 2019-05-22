Man killed in Limuru town, fingers chopped off

A man was on Monday tied to a fence and killed by unknown people in Limuru town.

The body of Moses Maina, 22, was found tied to the fence with his fingers chopped off. His head appeared to have been hit severally by a blunt object. Police say Maina must have been tortured before he was killed.

Maina's father David Okwemba said his son was a casual labourer. He asked police to investigate the murder and bring to book his son's killers.

"I want police to fully investigate and let allow us to know their findings," Okwemba said.

Police have already launched investigations into the killing.

Limuru deputy subcounty police commander Thumi Gitonga said detectives were collecting useful details that will help them establish the motive of the murder.

Gitinga said Maina has been arrested three times over theft-related cases.

"No one can be tied by a mob especially at night and beaten to death. He (Maina) appeared to have been tortured so that he can disclose some information, but investigations will disclose more," Gitonga said.

Okwemba denied police claims that his son was a thief. He said Maina often attended church services.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi asked Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to deploy more police offices in the area amid rising cases of murder.

Last week on Monday, the body of a man was found dumped in a thicket at Gitogothi village. Three days later, businessman Francis Njenga was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Limuru town.

"People are living in fear. We want the police to intensify patrols in our villages, estates, and towns," Mwathi said.

He said police patrols help deter crime.

Resident Peter Waithaka asked the government to conduct a public baraza to educate people on how to volunteer information to police to boost investigations.

"We hear police all the time asking for information, but how do we give it to them? We do not trust some of them, so many people opt to keep quiet," Waithaka said.

