Kieleweke and Tangatanga will collapse by 2021 - MCA

The Kieleweke and Tangatanga political formations will collapse and be forgotten by 2021, Nyandarua assembly Leader of Majority Edinald King’ori has predicted.

He said proponents of the two groups should not be taken seriously because Kenya is stable under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

King’ori said it is time for leaders to work for Kenyans and not waste time in Kieleweke and Tangatanga politics.

King’ori said Kenyans should not be troubled by the activities of the two groups because “I am sure by 2021 you will not hear about this hullabaloo.”

The MCA addressed residents at a burial in Engineer, Kinangop, yesterday.

Tanga tanga has been campaigning for a Ruto presidency after Uhuru’s tenure while Kieleweke accuses Tangatanga of frustrating the President’s development agenda.

King’ori said there are many Kenyans who are serious and qualified to be president like Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana but the issue will be addressed at the right time.

“We must come together when time comes and ask who is the best among us. We must look for somebody who is not corrupt," he said.