Boycott new curriculum, Kiambu teachers urged

Kiambu East Knut has urged members to boycott the new curriculum and continue with the 8-4-4 system.

Secretary general Clement Gicharu on Tuesday said teachers should not allow a new curriculum to be pushed down their throats. He spoke in his office in Kiambu town.

“People do not know what is happening. Knut has taken this stance as the competency-based curriculum has been pushed down the throats of teachers without proper preparations,” Gicharu said.

He said teachers are not conversant with what is happening, the training is scanty, and they are not well-equipped to implement it.

“The curriculum is not clear in terms of financing and offering support to the learners,” Gicharu said.

There is also a deficiency of infrastructure to roll out the CBC, he said.

“There was no public participation to make the public aware of what the new curriculum is all about. Teachers should continue with the objective-based curriculum as it is what the teachers are conversant with,” Gicharu said.

He said there are schools which are yet to receive books from the government and it will be unfair for learners to start the new curriculum without them.

Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo, however, supported the new curriculum, saying it will have a holistic approach to the development of the learners.

"If we only concentrate on the academic part of the child, we are failing and that is what the current academic system is doing now,” Njomo said.

He said education in the new curriculum will not be about whether one has passed their examinations or not, but it will be about whether one is competent in what he or she is trained on.

“Today those who have degrees are employed but are not competent since they only passed the academic part. Employers are dropping graduates and seeking for competent people, despite their level of education,” Njomo said.

Knut national secretary general Wilson Sossion has told more than 200,000 teachers to boycott the new curriculum.