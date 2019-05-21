Keep off Central, MPs tell Tangatanga

• Jubilee MPs say Uhuru is region's kingpin and should be consulted.
• They say region is firmly behind the President and will follow his lead in next elections.
A section of Jubilee MPs yesterday said no leader should campaign in Central without going through the President.
The leaders said the President is the region’s kingpin and should be respected. They said nobody should use the backdoor to access the region.
The MPs spoke at former Maragua MP Elias Mbau’s thanksgiving ceremony at Kaharo ACK Church on Sunday.
Present at the event were nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria and former Mathira MP Peter Weru.
Mwathi said the region is firmly behind the President and will follow his lead in the next general elections.
“Those who think they can get the region’s support without going through the President will face it,” he said.
He said it was sad that some leaders had abandoned the President.
“Now we are seeing people organising prayers to fight the President. Such people should not get your support,” Mwathi told the congregation.
He was referring to a failed prayer rally that was recently organised by local bishops.
Deputy President William Ruto was to be the main guest, but the prayers were postponed indefinitely after claims emerged that the event was to be used to send a message to the President.
Mwathi hit out at the Tangatanga team affiliated to Ruto for always going against the President’s recommendations especially on the anti-graft war.
“When the President says he will fight graft, they say they are being targeted. When he calls for lifestyle audit they say it should start with the President’s family,” he added.
Nominated MP Kamanda said Central has over five million votes and locals should be treated with respect.
“Those thinking they can use a few MPs and assume they have captured the entire region will be shocked,” he added.
Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya wondered why a section of leaders is expressing sudden interest in Central.
She said locals will vet the people they vote for and will not support leaders who come dressed in sheep’s clothing when they know very well they are tigers.
Kuttuny urged the Tangatanga team to strengthen their ties with the President if they want the Central votes.
“If it were me, I’d just have made the President my friend instead of going behind his back,” he said.