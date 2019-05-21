Keep off Central, MPs tell Tangatanga

A section of Jubilee MPs yesterday said no leader should campaign in Central without going through the President.

The leaders said the President is the region’s kingpin and should be respected. They said nobody should use the backdoor to access the region.

The MPs spoke at former Maragua MP Elias Mbau’s thanksgiving ceremony at Kaharo ACK Church on Sunday.

Present at the event were nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria and former Mathira MP Peter Weru.

Mwathi said the region is firmly behind the President and will follow his lead in the next general elections.

“Those who think they can get the region’s support without going through the President will face it,” he said.

He said it was sad that some leaders had abandoned the President.

“Now we are seeing people organising prayers to fight the President. Such people should not get your support,” Mwathi told the congregation.

He was referring to a failed prayer rally that was recently organised by local bishops.