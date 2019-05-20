Teachers urged to nature pupils talents

MP ADVISES

In Summary

• MP Peter Mwathi says talents helps people create jobs for themselves and for others.

• He was speaking to pupils of Limuru Town Primary School. 

An MP has asked teachers to help nature talents they notice in their pupils.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi said the new curriculum is strong on talents.

Mwathi said talents have seen people excel in life and end up in creating jobs for themselves and for others.

He was speaking to pupils of Limuru Town Primary School when he hosted the parliamentary committee on communication, information and innovation led by chairman William Kisang to inspect the digital literacy programme.

Present was area deputy county commissioner David Kiprop. The committee also visited Limuru Model Primary School.

Mwathi urged pupils to work hard in class, advising them the foundation of their life is at school.

"Teachers and parents are the first people to discover a child's talents. Teachers on the other hand, can be able to nature it well as they balance it with classwork," he said.

Kiprop said the strategies the government had placed to improve the quality of education will see a reduction of students attaining poor grades.

 

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
20 May 2019 - 00:00

