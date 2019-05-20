Kang'ata to Wa Iria: It's not personal

He said as the senator, he will not shy away from his oversight work, as that is the reason the Senate was established.

“Failure to do that, there would be no essence of Senate. I therefore urge those who we ask questions to not take it personal but understand we are only doing our work,” he said.

Kang’ata, who was speaking at Kahuhia Girls High School, during a prize giving ceremony on Saturday also condemned the Chief Justice David Marag’s proposal to have the sexual consent age reviewed.

“I belong to the school of thought that sexual consent age should remain at 18 or even be upped to 22,” said the senator.

He noted that lowering the consent age would expose youngsters to preying by older people as they cannot make firm decisions at that age.

He expressed surprise that the Chief Justice, who is a Christian, made such a recommendation that would further deplete family values.

“As Christians, we must all uphold family values and that is not one of the ways to do that,” he said.

Maraga has supported calls by three appellate judges, Roselyn Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage, to have the sexual offences act reviewed, citing the high numbers of underage boys jailed for having consensual sex with underage girls, whose consent is deemed immaterial.

Maraga said instead of lowering the consensual age to 16 or continuing jailing offenders, judges and magistrates should be left to independently handle the minors who engage in consensual sex.