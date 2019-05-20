POOR CONDITIONS

30 Kirinyaga doctors go on strike

They claim the environment is not conducive for them.

In Summary

• He said the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist  Board had already issued a statement that patients should not be admitted at the Kerugoya County Hospital. 

• Senate committee on health, led by chairman Dr Michael Mbito, said they are dis-satisfied with the way the county government is dealing with the crisis.

RESOLVED: KNH doctors protest at the hospital at the start of their national strike last month. Photo/Monicah Mwangi
RESOLVED: KNH doctors protest at the hospital at the start of their national strike last month. Photo/Monicah Mwangi

Kirinyaga health services have been paralysed after 30 doctors went on strike claiming the environment was not conducive for them.

Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentist Union boss Ouma Oluga accompanied by other national officials said the workers will return when the facilities are improved. 

He said the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist  Board had already issued a statement that patients should not be admitted at the Kerugoya County Hospital. 

We have come here to reinforce that.

"Please go home till the conditions are safe and until you are told now you can go back to work the place of work is healthy so that you can't contact Hepatitis B, so that it's safe for patients," he said.

Senate committee on health, led by chairman Dr Michael Mbito, said they are dis-satisfied with the way the county government is dealing with the crisis.

Accompanied by the committee members, Kirinyaga senator Charles Kibiru, MPs Wangui NGirichi, John Wambugu, Kabinga Wachira and Gichimu Githinji, they said the crisis should be thorough investigated to ensure it never recurs.

MORE:

Kisii doctors to strike over unfulfilled promises

Give a seven-day notice ending on May 21.
Counties
4 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Central
20 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Cherargei defends Echesa, says Ruto link behind arrest
    19h ago Rift Valley

  2. Elderly farmer loses hybrid cows worth Sh2.2 million
    2d ago Central

  3. Release Malala to get diabetes medication - parents
    1d ago Nyanza

  4. Nude spell-binding Mombasa woman caught on video
    5d ago Coast

  5. ODM leaders demand arrest of youths who heckled Raila
    1d ago Western

Latest Videos