30 Kirinyaga doctors go on strike

Kirinyaga health services have been paralysed after 30 doctors went on strike claiming the environment was not conducive for them.

Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentist Union boss Ouma Oluga accompanied by other national officials said the workers will return when the facilities are improved.

He said the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board had already issued a statement that patients should not be admitted at the Kerugoya County Hospital.

We have come here to reinforce that.

"Please go home till the conditions are safe and until you are told now you can go back to work the place of work is healthy so that you can't contact Hepatitis B, so that it's safe for patients," he said.

Senate committee on health, led by chairman Dr Michael Mbito, said they are dis-satisfied with the way the county government is dealing with the crisis.

Accompanied by the committee members, Kirinyaga senator Charles Kibiru, MPs Wangui NGirichi, John Wambugu, Kabinga Wachira and Gichimu Githinji, they said the crisis should be thorough investigated to ensure it never recurs.