Limuru bar owner shot dead as insecurity rises

Traders in Limuru want the police to investigate the Thursday evening murder of a businessman.

Francis Njenga, who operated a bar near the bus terminus, was shot dead by an unknown killer.

A witness, James Waweru, said they were basking in the sun when a stranger came and greeted Njenga.

"Njenga was seated on his motorcycle, which he had parked outside his bar. He was speaking with another friend," he said.

"A stranger came and greeted them and before they responded, he brandished a gun and shot him on the throat. He fell down and was shot six more times," he explained.

People started running away and the gentleman walked away slowly passing behind the Equity Bank without stealing anything from him and made a phone calls that he had completed his job.

"He called someone saying, 'I have done my assignment,'" Waweru said.

Kiambu county police commander Ali Nuno said they have launched investigations into the incident.

"The killing is causing us to ask so many questions and we have launched investigations so that we can establish the motive of the murder" Nuno said.

Nuno added that no one has been arrested.

A trader, Simon Mburu, asked the government to beef up security in the area.

On Monday, a body of a unknown middle aged man was collected at the nearby Gitogothi village.

"This murder is witnessed in a period which is less than one week when we saw another man having been beaten to death and body left in a thicket," he said.

Area deputy county commissioner David Kiprop appealed to residents to provide the police and his office with information that will help them fight crime.

Kiprop said even though they have intensified day and night patrols, credible information regarding security was key to help them.

"We are investigating the Gitogithi case even though we suspect the gentleman was killed somewhere else and was brought to the area," he said.

However, residents allege that robbers attack them at Kwambira, Gitigothia and Mutarakwa during the day and at night.