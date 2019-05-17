Suspects in prison warder Pauline Wangari murder detained

Three people suspected of murdering a 24-year-old prison warder have been detained 14 days to give the police time to conclude their investigations.

Murang'a r esident magistrate Sheila Nyaga ordered the three suspects to be held at Murang’a police station until May 31 when the case will be mentioned. The suspects, Joseph Otieno, Rogers Namukolo and Mary Amollo, were arrested on Thursday on their way to Kisumu, according to criminal investigations officer Phoebe Okomo.

They are accused of murdering Pauline Wangari, who was found with several wounds in her house in Kiharu estate, Murang’a town, on Wednesday.

Okomo said the prosecution required more time to complete their investigations given the seriousness of the case.

The officer said the three suspects could flee if released on bond or cash bail.

She also made an application to the court to be granted access to the accused persons’ residential places in search of more evidence.

“Some items were taken from the deceased person’s house after her demise and I pray for a warrant to search the suspects’ houses,” Okomo said.

The prosecution also asked the court to release a suspect who was arraigned in court over the same matter on Monday on cash bail.