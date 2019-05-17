Suspects in prison warder Pauline Wangari murder detained

•The three suspects are accused of killing Pauline Wangari, a warder at Murang'a prison, in her house.
•They will be produced in court on May 31 for a mention of the case.
Three people suspected of murdering a 24-year-old prison warder have been detained 14 days to give the police time to conclude their investigations.
They are accused of murdering Pauline Wangari, who was found with several wounds in her house in Kiharu estate, Murang’a town, on Wednesday.
Okomo said the prosecution required more time to complete their investigations given the seriousness of the case.
The officer said the three suspects could flee if released on bond or cash bail.
She also made an application to the court to be granted access to the accused persons’ residential places in search of more evidence.
“Some items were taken from the deceased person’s house after her demise and I pray for a warrant to search the suspects’ houses,” Okomo said.
The prosecution also asked the court to release a suspect who was arraigned in court over the same matter on Monday on cash bail.
Suspect, Peterson Njiri, who was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on Thursday was also detained under police custody for 14 days.
CID officer Abdallah Ali swore an affidavit telling the magistrate that the main suspects in the murder had been arrested.
Ali said Njiru was involved romantically with the deceased, but he should be released on bond.
He said, should the need arise, he will be contacted to help in the investigations.
The resident magistrate released Njiru under the orders that he will be reporting at the DCI office in Murang’a he is called upon.
The prison warder’s body had started to decompose when it was found, Murang’a county police commander Josphat Kinyua said.
He said she may have been murdered on Monday night and bhang put in her mouth and her body stripped naked.