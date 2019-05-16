MKU signs Sh300 million deal with Microsoft to digitise learning

Mount Kenya University has signed a deal with the multinational technology giant Microsoft Corporation to digitise learning in the institution.

The university will inject Sh300 million into improving learning and ensuring it produces graduates who are well versed with the ever-changing technological trends.

Microsoft will establish a digital solution centre at MKU's main campus in Thika as part of the deal, University Council vice chairman Vincent Gaitho said.

He said the center will give students a competitive edge in technology and sharpen their skills to enable them easily fit in the competitive job market.

“There’s a wide application of technology in all areas in the job market. Our partnership with Microsoft will ensure our students get the necessary knowledge and skills that are vital in securing jobs or in their enterprises,” Gaitho said.

He spoke after the signing of the MoU at the Thika campus.

Gaitho said the council had made great strides for a smooth implementation of the agreement. He said the agreement will solve societal challenges including climate change.

“The society will also feel the impact of the programme we are embarking on. Some of the benefits include solutions to major challenges facing the society especially climate change,” he said.

Microsoft head of education in Middle East and Africa Simone Outarra urged students to seize the opportunity to enhance their skills.

He said a team of six experts will be dispatched to the institution to train students.

“We will also award certificates to students undertaking computing and informatics which are globally recognised,” Outarra.

MKU vice chancellor Stanley Waudo said the programme was in line with the university’s strategic plan that is aimed at improving learning while offering quality teaching.

“As a university, we are determined to impart relevant knowledge and skills to our students so that they can fit well in the job market once they graduate,” Waudo said.

He said the partnership will aid the institution’s automation programme as the university seeks to become the regional transformation hub.

The signing of the MoU makes MKU the first university in East Africa to partner with the renowned technology giant.

