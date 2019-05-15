Kerugoya Hospital: Waiguru accuses top county staff of sabotage

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has has accused top county staff of sabotage, leading to the poor state of services at Kerugoya Hospital.

Speaking after visiting the hospital on Wednesday, Waiguru claimed six senior county officers in the Health department were behind the crisis.

They have been suspended, she said.

She said the six will face a disciplinary committee. She said a task force, led by county secretary Joe Muriuki, has recommended that the six officers, whom she didn’t give name, conspired with her political opponents to sabotage service provision.

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, executives and senior officers, Waiguru dismissed claims some nurses have contacted Hepatitis B due to poor sanitation at the hospital.

Waiguru wrote to the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board outlining the steps taken to improve the state of the hospital.

They include a thorough cleaning of the facility and raising of a supplementary budget to cater for incineration facilities.

Waiguru said the hospital was overstaffed with 346 casuals against the needed 152. She said this was causing monthly losses of Sh3.5 million.

Waiguru said recruitment of a Health executive is underway, adding that there are plans to upgrade the facility to a Level 5 hospital.