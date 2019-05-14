THIRD FACTION

Leaders to form Zurura Zurura movement

In Summary

• Tangatanga supports Deputy President William Ruto and his 2022 presidential bid, while Kieleweke is out to stop him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

• Two factions—Tangatanga and Kieleweke—have sprouted in Jubilee, splitting the ruling party.

Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara in Kinale town.
VOICE OF REASON? Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara in Kinale town.
Image: GEORGE MUGO

A group of Central leaders has come together to form a movement to encourage residents to remain united ahead of the 2022 general election.

He said leaders from all regions in Central are in talks to form Zurura Zurura movement, whose activities will extend outside Mt Kenya region to garner more support.

Kahangara spoke at Kinale in Lari constituency at the weekend.
 
"We have realised that the Jubilee government does not really know what the people want, what they say when they see two teams speak differently on an issue and what the people are planning for the future," Kahangara said.

He said Zurura Zurura will enlighten society on the need to elect leaders who will reach out to them, address their plight and meet their needs.

Kahangara urged residents to support the current administration, saying it's the legislature that has become untameable and frustrating the government's development agenda and the war on corruption.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
14 May 2019 - 00:00

