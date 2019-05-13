Elders divided over UhuRuto relationship

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto read from the same script, according to Kikuyu Council of Elders Nyeri chairman Peter Njogu.

Njogu downplayed last week’s statement by Mt Kenya Council of Elders that there is division in Jubilee.

The regional organisation, which is headed by Paul Mwati, criticised Uhuru over his recent appointment of parastatal bosses in which DP allies were left out.

It is not clear whether Ruto was consulted on the appointments.

Mwati said the President only picked supporters of his handshake former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade are opposed to the handshake.

Tangatanga supports Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Mwati said the appointees are from the Kieleweke faction which is opposed to Ruto's State House ambitions.

He said the appointments were an indication that the President and the DP were reading from different scripts.

“I want to remind the President that he is undermining his own statesmanship by frustrating and belittling the Deputy President," Mwati said and called on the Head of State to go back to the drawing board and review his relationship with Ruto.

He said Uhuru should openly declare his stand on the promise he publicly made during campaigns to support Ruto as his successor.

He said it was up to the President to clear confusion in the country and provide political direction to Mt Kenya region ahead of 2022.

But Njogu said the Kikuyu elders were solidly behind Uhuru and his development agenda. He said they were not allied to either Tangatanga or Kieleweke factions of Jubilee, whom he accused of antagonising Kenyans.

“We do not subscribe either Kieleweke or Tangatanga. We only support the President and his government.”

The elders who spoke in Nyeri Town on Friday also defended national vice-chairman David Muthoga's assertion that the DP was not guaranteed the region's support.

Muthoga had been criticised by former Nyeri Town Deputy Mayor George Miatu for that statement.

The elders said Muthoga was fully behind the President, the Deputy President, the Big Four agenda, the Building Bridges Initiative and the war on corruption.

“Our vice chairman has never made any statement towards the DP directly or indirectly or any claim political or otherwise,” Njogu said.