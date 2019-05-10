Start special bursary for orphans, state told

The government has been urged to set aside a kitty to educate children whose parents die.

The orphans are left in the care of aunts, uncles or guardians they are not even related to.

Salome Njeri from Kiambu county, whose parents died when she was 15, says she was left looking after her brother and sister.

“We come from a poor background. Our extended families were earning a low income, meaning they would not cater for their children and look after us,” she said.

After she completed Standard 8, Njeri said started looking for casual jobs to help her siblings finish their primary education.

Speaking while receiving the presidential bursary in Limuru town for her brother who is now in Form 3, Njeri appealed to the government to not only increase the allocation each needy student gets but to also set aside a special education kitty for orphans from poor families.

“I am sure there are so many orphans who don't get this bursary and are needy. They end up dropping out of school despite being bright,” she said.