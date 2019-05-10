Start special bursary for orphans, state told

• Orphans often left in the care of aunts, uncles or guardians they are not even related to
• A big number of them drops out of school for lack of fees.
The government has been urged to set aside a kitty to educate children whose parents die.
Salome Njeri from Kiambu county, whose parents died when she was 15, says she was left looking after her brother and sister.
“We come from a poor background. Our extended families were earning a low income, meaning they would not cater for their children and look after us,” she said.
After she completed Standard 8, Njeri said started looking for casual jobs to help her siblings finish their primary education.
Speaking while receiving the presidential bursary in Limuru town for her brother who is now in Form 3, Njeri appealed to the government to not only increase the allocation each needy student gets but to also set aside a special education kitty for orphans from poor families.
“I am sure there are so many orphans who don't get this bursary and are needy. They end up dropping out of school despite being bright,” she said.
She spoke at the children’s office where guardians were collecting cheques from children’s officer Mary Muthendu and deputy county commissioner David Kiprop.
Other officials present included Administration Police chaplain Osborne Ngure and MP Peter Mwathi’s personal assistant Eric Githuka.
Kiprop said 55 students were considered to receive a cheque of Sh 6,269 each for a whole year.
The administrator said those enlisted to benefit from the kitty from Form 1 are supported throughout high school.
Muthendu lauded the guardians for supporting the orphans.
“Our guardians are important people to the orphans. They can be a relative, a family member or even a trusted friend. They support these children as if they are theirs until they start earning a living,” she said.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)