FREE HEALTH SERVICES

Go for cancer and diabetes tests, governor urges residents

Nyeri is one of the counties in the pilot programme for the Universal Health Coverage.

In Summary

• Residents shy away from free medical services despite UHC piloting in the county.

• Diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure are among non-communicable diseases prevalent in Nyeri. 

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga. He has asked residents to make use of improved health services.
HEALTHCARE: Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga. He has asked residents to make use of improved health services.
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Most Nyeri residents are yet to be screened for diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure despite the county being in the pilot programme for the Universal Health Coverage.

The three non-communicable diseases are prevalent in the area and the public has a chance to visit the medical facilities and start getting medical attention freely, Governor Mutahi Kahiga said on Wednesday.

“This is the best thing that has happened to this county in addressing the health of our people.” 

 

The governor said cancer has claimed many lives although it can be cured if detected early.

“When it is discovered at the fourth stage, a patient eventually dies and leaves the family destitute after everything is sold to cater for medical expenses,” he said.

The governor urged women to go for cervical and breast cancer screening and men for breast and prostate cancer check-ups at the County Referral Hospital.

“We are doing free cancer screening at PGH and it is time you visit the hospital for the services,” he said.

The county is ready to pump more funds to the health sector to support the UHC, Kahiga said.

The county has increased its healthcare budget from Sh2.4 billion to Sh2.7 billion.

 

(Edited by Otieno Owino)

MORE:

End to insulin shots? Diabetes patients could take pill containing tiny needles

For the last 100 years, diabetics have had to rely on at least two insulin injections a day to control their blood sugar.But a pill could banish the ...
News
2 months ago

Specialised care now closer home as counties get modern scanners

Kenyans suffering from cancer, diabetes and heart disease have long had to go overseas, especially to India, for specialised treatment. But now such ...
News
6 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
10 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Uproar as Kilifi children taught in flooded classroom
    10h ago Coast

  2. Blow to ODM as Ganda by-election called
    4h ago Coast

  3. Uhuru asked to resolve Sh1bn Eldoret land row
    4h ago Rift Valley

  4. Bail plea in Wangechi murder case on May 27
    4h ago Rift Valley

  5. I was not arrested over corruption, says Kahiga
    4h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos