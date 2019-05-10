Go for cancer and diabetes tests, governor urges residents

Most Nyeri residents are yet to be screened for diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure despite the county being in the pilot programme for the Universal Health Coverage.

The three non-communicable diseases are prevalent in the area and the public has a chance to visit the medical facilities and start getting medical attention freely, Governor Mutahi Kahiga said on Wednesday.

“This is the best thing that has happened to this county in addressing the health of our people.”

The governor said cancer has claimed many lives although it can be cured if detected early.

“When it is discovered at the fourth stage, a patient eventually dies and leaves the family destitute after everything is sold to cater for medical expenses,” he said.

The governor urged women to go for cervical and breast cancer screening and men for breast and prostate cancer check-ups at the County Referral Hospital.

“We are doing free cancer screening at PGH and it is time you visit the hospital for the services,” he said.

The county is ready to pump more funds to the health sector to support the UHC, Kahiga said.

The county has increased its healthcare budget from Sh2.4 billion to Sh2.7 billion.

