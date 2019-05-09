PARASTATAL JOBS

Mt Kenya elders criticise Uhuru for sidelining Ruto allies in appointments

Mt Kenya Council of Elders chairman Paul Mwati says efforts aimed at undermining the DP will fail.

In Summary

• Mt Kenya Council of Elders has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta over recent appointment of parastatal bosses, saying allies of Deputy President William Ruto were left out.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
APPOINTING AUTHORITY: President Uhuru Kenyatta
Image: FILE

Mt Kenya Council of Elders has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta over recent appointment of parastatal bosses, saying allies of Deputy President William Ruto were left out.

They said the appointments favour those supporting the handshake between Uhuru and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

 

Majority of those opposed to the handshake are supporters of Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

 

It is not clear whether Ruto was consulted before the announcement of the new appointments last week.

Those allied to Wiper and Kanu, parties seen to be supporting the handshake also benefitted. Most of the positions were previously occupied by Ruto allies.

Mt Kenya Council of Elders chairman Paul Mwati said the appointments were a clear indication the President and his Deputy were not reading from the same script.

“I want to remind the President that he is undermining his own statesmanship by frustrating and belittling his deputy,” Mwati said.

“The architects of the Jubilee government are both Uhuru and Ruto and this is a matter of public record and every effort aimed at undermining Ruto as the deputy President of Kenya will fail.”

Mwati told Uhuru that failure to address divisions in the Jubilee party may affect the delivery of his Big Four agenda. "History may judge him harshly for that."

 

The council asked Uhuru to review his relationship with Ruto, warning that "supporting another candidate in the 2022 General Election will not be the best path to take."

 

Mwati asked Uhuru to openly declare his stand on whether he will support Ruto as his successor when he retires in 2022.

"It is only the President who can end the confusion in the country and especially in Mt Kenya region on the political direction to take for the 2022 election.

Edited by P. Obuya

MORE:

Ruto targets Raila turf as Mt Kenya swings

The DP has also been hosting delegations from Western and Coast
News
2 weeks ago

Kikuyu elders warn politicians against disrespecting Uhuru

Kikuyu elders yesterday rebuked politicians from Mt Kenya region for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.The Kikuyu Cultural Elders Association ...
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
09 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man kills new wife, 18, in Kitui
    2h ago Eastern

  2. Governors want more cash for food security pillar
    2h ago Coast

  3. Garissa NGOs urged to align work with county
    2h ago North Eastern

  4. Kisumu to set up Sh248m paediatric hospital in Seme
    2h ago Nyanza

  5. Two held amid rise in defilements
    2h ago Nyanza

Latest Videos