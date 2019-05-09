26 PER CENT COMPLETE

Encroachers told to pave the way for Thika bypass

Road meant to decongest Thika town, Kiambu's industrial hub

In Summary

• State has set aside Sh1.8 billion for phases 1 and 2. 

• Thika Town MP urges Kura to give residents time to move. 

County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga flanked by Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina and Kura Central deputy director Jacinta Mwangi at one of the sites on Tuesday
DECONGESTING THIKA: County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga flanked by Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina and Kura Central deputy director Jacinta Mwangi at one of the sites on Tuesday
Image: John Kamau

Properties worth millions of shillings on road reserves will be demolished when the construction of Thika bypass starts.

Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina yesterday appealed to Kenya Urban Roads Authority to give those who have encroached on road reserves locals time to relocate.

“We don’t want to hear cries of our people that earthmovers are already demolishing their structures. Let them move peacefully because I am sure they are willing and they too want the road,” Wainaina said.

 

He had accompanied members of Kiambu County Development Committee on a tour and field survey of where two bypasses will be built to decongest Thika town.

Kura Central deputy director Jacinta Mwangi said Sh1.8 billion had been set aside for the construction of the two bypasses.

The first phase will be a 10km by-pass covering Garissa Road- Kivulini-Kisii-Kiganjo-Athena-Witeithie to Thika Superhighway. 

The second phase will be the 15km Thika-Kenol Highway- Kenyatta Highway-Munene industries-UTI-Pilot-Umoja to Kenyatta leather-Garissa.

Mwangi said the contractor is on the site and 26 per cent of the work is done.

County commissioner Wilson Wanyanga, who was in the entourage, said many people have encroached on road reserves.

The administrator commended those who have heeded Kura directive to pull down their structures.  

 

“Kura should move with speed and start pegging the corridor where the road will pass. Residents who are on the road reserves should move," Wainaina said, adding that the roads will come along with other major developments for the benefit of everyone.

The MP said some of the link roads including Engen-Kiganjo-Corner Four and Broadway-Kiandutu-Athena-Kiganjo are complete.

He said Kura has agreed to build two new interchanges leading to Thika town to end traffic congestion at the Thika flyover and the Blue Post flyover on Thika Superhighway.

“Kenha promised to expand Thika-Garissa Highway all the way to Kilimambogo, with the first phase of the project going up to Ananas Mall in Makongeni."

The new developments will open Kiambu’s industrial hub for more investments, the MP said. 

by JOHN KAMAU Correspondent
Central
09 May 2019

