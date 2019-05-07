THREE VEHICLES INVOLVED

Three dead, 18 injured in road crash

Traffic slows down movement as road users try to find alternative routes

In Summary

• Two PSV drivers die on the spot while a passenger dies in hospital.

• Eighteen passengers admitted following Nairobi-Nakuru highway crash.

Lari subcounty police commander Ellen Wanjiru checks the wreckage of a Prestige Shuttle matatu which was involved in an accident on Monday morning
HEAD-ON COLLISION: Lari subcounty police commander Ellen Wanjiru checks the wreckage of a Prestige Shuttle matatu which was involved in an accident on Monday morning
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Three people died on Monday in an accident involving three vehicles at Magina along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. 

Two drivers of PSVs died on the spot when their vehicles collided.  

Lari subcounty police commander Ellen Wanjiru said one passenger succumbed to injuries at AIC Kijabe Hospital. Police advised drivers to be careful while driving in misty and foggy areas.

 

Traffic was paralysed after the overtaking MML Sacco matatu headed to Nakuru crashed with a Nairobi-bound Prestige Shuttle matatu from Bungoma. 

A pickup truck which was following the MML Sacco matatu hit it from behind and overturned.

The police boss said its occupant escaped unhurt.

"We have advised him to go to the hospital for a check-up," she said.

Motorists were stranded as vehicles tried to look for alternative routes to avoid the jam but traffic police led by Wanjiru and base commander Walter Kimini worked tirelessly to unblock it.

"We were stuck at the jam for 30 minutes since one of the matatus was left in the middle of the road," motorist James Macharia said. 

However, Wanjiru said 18 occupants of the two matatus were admitted at Kijabe Hospital.

 
 

She advised motorists to be careful while driving along the foggy Nyambare, Kijabe, Gichiengo, Kinale and Kimende areas as vision is unclear.

"Our drivers should be very careful while driving in foggy areas and they also observe traffic rules and guidelines," she said.

The wreckage of the vehicles was towed to Lari police station while the bodies of taken to Kijabe Hospital mortuary.

(Edited by R Wamochie)

MORE:

Safety fears as Likoni weighbridges not used — Ouko

Ferries could be dangerously overloaded because KFS no longer uses weighbridges
News
1 day ago

Easy Coach to pay Sh2.7m to accident teacher's family

She was a passenger on motorbike, money to act a compensation for her dependency.
News
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
07 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Stop Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga - MP Kandie
    1h ago Rift Valley

  2. Kisumu special school lacks adequate facilities
    1h ago Nyanza

  3. Changamwe likely to host Kenya’s nuclear power plant
    1h ago Coast

  4. KenHA asked to give 40% of project to locals
    1h ago Central

  5. Leaders angry over entry grades to teachers colleges repeal
    1h ago North Eastern

Latest Videos