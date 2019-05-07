Three dead, 18 injured in road crash

Three people died on Monday in an accident involving three vehicles at Magina along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Two drivers of PSVs died on the spot when their vehicles collided.

Lari subcounty police commander Ellen Wanjiru said one passenger succumbed to injuries at AIC Kijabe Hospital. Police advised drivers to be careful while driving in misty and foggy areas.

Traffic was paralysed after the overtaking MML Sacco matatu headed to Nakuru crashed with a Nairobi-bound Prestige Shuttle matatu from Bungoma.

A pickup truck which was following the MML Sacco matatu hit it from behind and overturned.

The police boss said its occupant escaped unhurt.

"We have advised him to go to the hospital for a check-up," she said.

Motorists were stranded as vehicles tried to look for alternative routes to avoid the jam but traffic police led by Wanjiru and base commander Walter Kimini worked tirelessly to unblock it.

"We were stuck at the jam for 30 minutes since one of the matatus was left in the middle of the road," motorist James Macharia said.

However, Wanjiru said 18 occupants of the two matatus were admitted at Kijabe Hospital.

She advised motorists to be careful while driving along the foggy Nyambare, Kijabe, Gichiengo, Kinale and Kimende areas as vision is unclear.

"Our drivers should be very careful while driving in foggy areas and they also observe traffic rules and guidelines," she said.

The wreckage of the vehicles was towed to Lari police station while the bodies of taken to Kijabe Hospital mortuary.

