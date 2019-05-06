Give Uhuru the peace to work, MP urges politicians

Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki has called on politicians to give President Uhuru Kenyatta time to implement the Jubilee Party manifesto.

Mwaniki said former President Mwai Kibaki achieved development in his second term because of such support.

“We say he has not created jobs as he promised, when the institutions are not functioning properly?” Mwaniki wondered.

She said leaders should allow the President to protect and harness the wealth of the country so that it is directed towards the objectives of Jubilee.

The MP urged politicians allied to the Jubilee Party to rally behind the President by fully supporting him.

“And if we say we support him, let us mean it. If someone aspires for leadership, let them give the other person a chance to serve us,” the MP added.

The outcome of the 2022 General Election, Mwaniki said, will be determined by God, who will give Kenyans a leader.