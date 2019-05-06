LOWER TEMPERATURES

Give Uhuru the peace to work, MP urges politicians

If someone aspires for leadership, let them give the other person a chance to serve us, MP says

In Summary

•Political leaders have not given the President time to work since his re-election in 2017.

•Former President Mwai Kibaki achieved milestones in his second term because of support from MPs

Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki at Gatumbi in her constituency.
Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki at Gatumbi in her constituency.
Image: Alice Waithera

Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki has called on politicians to give President Uhuru Kenyatta time to implement the Jubilee Party manifesto.

Mwaniki said former President Mwai Kibaki achieved development in his second term because of such support.

“We say he has not created jobs as he promised, when the institutions are not functioning properly?” Mwaniki wondered.

She said leaders should allow the President to protect and harness the wealth of the country so that it is directed towards the objectives of Jubilee.

The MP urged politicians allied to the Jubilee Party to rally behind the President by fully supporting him.

“And if we say we support him, let us mean it.  If someone aspires for leadership, let them give the other person a chance to serve us,” the MP added.

The outcome of the 2022 General Election, Mwaniki said, will be determined by God, who will give Kenyans a leader.

Mt Kenya leaders want Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke disbanded

He said Kiraitu and Kiunjuri have served in government and should unite the Mount Kenya voting block.
Counties
6 days ago

MP slams Tanga Tanga, Kieleweke for 'premature campaigns'

Kemosi says Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke formations is a none issue.
News
2 days ago

She reiterated that while she is not against any leadership that will come after President Uhuru, there is need for unity.

She said since unity cannot be achieved without inclusiveness, Kenyans should all be happy with the President’s gesture to extend a hand of friendship to the opposition.

Mwaniki noted that the President sought re-election because he has a vision for the country that cannot be accomplished if political temperatures are not lowered.

“Otherwise what was the need of his re-election if we cannot give him space to actualise his vision? Why would the president seek a second term and on the first, second and third years we engage in full time politics?” She asked.

She urged leaders to lower personal interests for the sake of the future of the country.

“This nation supercedes the interests of an individual person, so we should contain them for the unity of our country,” the MP said.

The MP, who was speaking at Gatumbi in her constituency on Saturday, said this  when the central region is torn between the President and his deputy William Ruto.

Majority of those allied to Ruto accuse the President of being unreachable while those affiliated with the President accuse their rivals of trying to divide the region.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
06 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Embu family murders hurt kids education
    5h ago Eastern

  2. Yala swamp demarcation to start
    5h ago Western

  3. Embrace blood donation, Garissa residents told
    5h ago North Eastern

  4. Don't cheat in exams as there's no shortcut to life -Duale
    5h ago North Eastern

  5. I'm no Probox — I'm a V-8, Jumwa tells Atwoli
    5h ago Coast

Latest Videos