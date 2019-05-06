Give Uhuru the peace to work, MP urges politicians

•Political leaders have not given the President time to work since his re-election in 2017.
•Former President Mwai Kibaki achieved milestones in his second term because of support from MPs
Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki has called on politicians to give President Uhuru Kenyatta time to implement the Jubilee Party manifesto.
Mwaniki said former President Mwai Kibaki achieved development in his second term because of such support.
“We say he has not created jobs as he promised, when the institutions are not functioning properly?” Mwaniki wondered.
She said leaders should allow the President to protect and harness the wealth of the country so that it is directed towards the objectives of Jubilee.
The MP urged politicians allied to the Jubilee Party to rally behind the President by fully supporting him.
“And if we say we support him, let us mean it. If someone aspires for leadership, let them give the other person a chance to serve us,” the MP added.
The outcome of the 2022 General Election, Mwaniki said, will be determined by God, who will give Kenyans a leader.
She reiterated that while she is not against any leadership that will come after President Uhuru, there is need for unity.
She said since unity cannot be achieved without inclusiveness, Kenyans should all be happy with the President’s gesture to extend a hand of friendship to the opposition.
Mwaniki noted that the President sought re-election because he has a vision for the country that cannot be accomplished if political temperatures are not lowered.
“Otherwise what was the need of his re-election if we cannot give him space to actualise his vision? Why would the president seek a second term and on the first, second and third years we engage in full time politics?” She asked.
She urged leaders to lower personal interests for the sake of the future of the country.
“This nation supercedes the interests of an individual person, so we should contain them for the unity of our country,” the MP said.
The MP, who was speaking at Gatumbi in her constituency on Saturday, said this when the central region is torn between the President and his deputy William Ruto.
Majority of those allied to Ruto accuse the President of being unreachable while those affiliated with the President accuse their rivals of trying to divide the region.