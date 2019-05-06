Gachagua tells off Tangatanga and Kieleweke

MATHIRA MP Rigathi Gachagua has told off the Tangatanga and the Kieleweke camps in Jubilee.

He said the two camps cause divisions in Mt Kenya by implying President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto are not in good terms politically.

The Tangatanga is allied to Ruto while the other camp is opposed to his presidential bid.

“Most importantly, we want outsiders not to lecture our people about our politics, thinking and decisions,” he said.

Gachagua also condemned COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli for allegedly abusing the Kikuyu community and "purporting to be in a position to give the Kikuyu a political direction."

“I want to say that nobody can tell our community what to do from outside and even if that were the case, Atwoli is the least qualified to advise the people of this region on what political direction to take.”

Gachagua spoke at the Railway grounds in Karatina town in his Mathira Constituency in Nyeri on Friday when he issued Sh 27 million NG-CDF bursary to 4,000 needy learners.

He asked the Cotu boss to desist from abusing the community saying the Kikuyu is a respected community.

The utterances by Atwoli, he said, were in bad taste and disrespectful.

“He cannot purport to give us advice or to admonish us for what he thinks we are doing or we are not doing. He is not qualified and nobody from outside this region is qualified to lecture us on what we do on how we handle our things,” said the MP.

Gachagua said Mt Kenya is united under Jubilee led by President Kenyatta and William Ruto.

He said those who visit the region and go to churches abusing the leadership of Jubilee are wrong.

People from the region are intelligent people , they are people who know what they are doing and know the commitments they made in 2013 and 2017, he added.

“People from this region know where they have come from, where they are and where they are headed to,” he said.