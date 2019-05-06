ANC plans to reorganise ahead of 2022

ANC will be reorganised to reposition itself for the 2022 race.

The party has in recent past turned its focus on disciplining rebellious politicians and building loyalty.

On March 20, the party expelled nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi from the party and suspended Kakamega nominated MCA Jackline Okanya for 30 days.

Leader Musalia Mudavadi is angling for a second stub at the presidency in 2022, and he is leaving nothing to chance.

Lugari MP and deputy party leader Ayub Savula on Saturday said the party will conduct grassroots elections, now that the dispute over its top leadership is out of the way.

Savula said MPs allied to the party will take charge of the elections in their constituencies, while those who were candidates in the last general election will coordinate the polls in constituencies where ANC does not have MPs.

He spoke to journalists at the Kakamega Sports Club. Savula said Mudavadi will release the election timetable in the next two weeks.

“We want to submit a new list of national and grassroots officials to the Registrar of Political Parties after the elections and continue with membership recruitment to expand the party before the next general elections,” he said.

The party avoided holding grassroots elections in the run-up to the 2017 General Election for fear of being infiltrated by rival parties. The party has operated with interim officials since its formation.

Savula said ANC parliamentary group has resolved that the party will take charge of all rallies in Kakamega in the future, because it has the majority MPs in the county.

Savula said ANC will discipline all renegade MPs unless they tender official apologies for going against the party's constitution.

Savula said that Tuesday’s court ruling that conformed the party’s decision to replace Osotsi with Barrack Muluka as party secretary general did not in any way halt the party disciplinary mechanism.

“The party's NEC will continue with its work and those who have found themselves in conflict with party constitution and showed disrespect must write to the relevant organs if they want to be readmitted or want to apologise,” he said.