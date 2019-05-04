Villagers oppose Laboso plan to fence forest

Plans by the Bomet county to develop Kipsegon ecosystem at Nyangores in Chepalungu into a tourist attraction site has hit a snag after residents opposed the idea.

A meeting between the residents and the county officials, led by Governor Joyce Laboso on Wednesday at the site, failed to materialise with the residents totally rejecting any move to fence off the land.

The county has set aside Sh19 million towards protecting the 27 acres against further interference through human activities.

It planned to fence the land and put up animal orphanage as it strives to make it a source of revenue to the county.

The site, dubbed the ‘home of lightning’, has hundreds of different species of birds and trees and a hot spring.

Some of those who spoke during the stormy meeting claimed the move to fence off the land will deny them the opportunity to reap benefits, which include water and medicinal herbs, which they have long enjoyed.

“We shall not allow any move to fence off this forest…we are the ones who have been protecting it from time immemorial and no one else knows best how to conserve than us,” said Robert Kirui.

They also accused some county officials of failing to educate them properly on the intentions they had about the forest and how they will benefit from the project.

Efforts by the governor to convince the youth that job opportunities would be created through the project fell into deaf ears as the group stood their ground.

Laboso, however, said they will have to conduct more public participation forums to educate the residents on the importance of the project.