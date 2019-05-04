Tangatanga squad not welcome in Murang'a - Gatanga MP

Leaders who do not support President Uhuru Kenyatta are not welcome in Murang’a county, Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati has declared.

Nduati on Friday expressed concern over the increase in the number of Tangatanga movement meetings, which, he said, are meant to create divisions among residents. The team is associated with DP William Ruto.

Nduati spoke at Gatanga primary school where he issued Sh25 million bursaries to more than 8,000 students from secondary schools, colleges and universities.

He urged leaders from the region to back Uhuru's development agenda and stop empty rhetoric.

“Tangatanga leaders should stop concentrating their meetings in the county and venture out into other areas,” Nduati said.

“We all agreed as a region to stay united and rally behind the President, but these leaders are coming into this region to divide us. They want to disunite us by organising numerous functions here that include prayers and church services.”

He warned against political rallies held under the guise of prayer meetings. He was referring to a prayer event that was to be held at Kimorori grounds in Kenol, Maragua subcounty on April 27. It was postponed.

Bishop Stephen Maina of the Fulltime Winners Gospel Church rescheduled it for May 11. The cleric said his decision was informed by the fact that most invited guests, including DP Ruto, had to attend the burial of Jonathan Moi, the son of retired President Daniel Moi.

Tangatanga politicians from the region were expected to attend.

The President has previously warned Central leaders against politicking. He wants them to focus on changing the lives of the electorate. On Several occasions, he has chastised lawmakers in public.

Nduati praised the President for working with the opposition to unite the country and improve services. “We've seen the economy stabilise when the two agreed to work together.”

He, however, appealed to the government to control the burgeoning debt levels so most of the country's revenues do not go towards loan repayment.

“The debts make it impossible to use our own resources to develop this country. I am appealing to the President to now try to repay what has been borrowed so far."

Nduati was also quick to add that the debts have been driven by the country’s need for development, which, he said, Kenya's insufficient resources cannot meet.

Kenyans want good roads, electricity, running water and many other developmental projects that the country cannot deliver without borrowing, the legislator said.

“As legislators, we've agreed to sit down and work out a mechanism with the Treasury on how we can achieve a debt that is sustainable.”

Nduati also supported the President’s directive to have all incomplete projects completed before new ones are launched. He said many projects stalled across the country and it will only make sense if they are dispensed with.

