Nyeri to get bus park, better dumpsite

The Nyeri Municipal Board's first task will be to rehabilitate the Asian Quarters dumpsite and construct a bus park.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga said on Thursday that the bus park will be moved to the rehabilitated dumpsite to open up the area. The areas currently occupied by the parks in the CBD will be put to other use.

Kahiga made the announcement during the swearing-in of board members in his office.

The board is chaired by Jeremiah Ichaura. He will be deputised by Salome Ndung’u. The manager to the secretariat will be Peristar Kigwa.

The board will be in office for five years. Its main mandate is to oversee the affairs of Nyeri Municipality.

Kahiga urged the members to ensure they meet the World Bank conditions so it can continue approving funds.

The Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP) funded by the World Bank is running for five years. It will get Sh236 million annually to improve the municipality.

World Bank's conditions require counties to form municipal boards so they can get Sh28 billion grants.

The money is development aid to support 45 counties. Nairobi and Mombasa are not included as they are more developed.

The program aims to strengthen urban institutions and help create systems to improve infrastructure and services.

“The success of this municipal body will now determine how fast we can roll out Karatina and Othaya as municipalities to benefit our people,” Kahiga said.

He urged the board to be transparent and accountable and pledged his support.

Nyeri was ranked second by the World Bank in the prudent management of funds. It has also been ranked among 10 best counties that were able to grow their Gross County Product (GCP), the governor said.

The governor said residents are earning more money than they earned two to three years ago.

Kahiga said the county has also been rated one of those where people can trade without having money demanded from them.

“When we give tenders here, we don’t ask for kickbacks," he said.