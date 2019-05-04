Kandara residents demolish building on dispensary land

Residents of Muruka area in Kandara subcounty, Murang'a county, on Friday demolished a house built on Muruka dispensary land.

The residents brought down the unfinished five-roomed commercial building said to have been constructed by a retired teacher.

The residents said the private developer acquired the land from the defunct Murang’a County Council.

They said building was stalled and the teacher rushed to court when he was informed that the land he had acquired belonged to the health facility.

He however lost the case as the court ruled in favour of the community.

He then filed an appeal that is ongoing.

The residents grew impatient and pulled down the building.

Former Muruka dispensary chairman Paul Gaithuma said they realised the land had been grabbed when they started fencing the facility’s land.

“It is then that we found out that the rental building was in our property,” he said.