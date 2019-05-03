Nyandarua inaugurates new hospital boards

Nyandarua's two major hospitals, JM Memorial in Ol Kalou and Engineer in Kinangop, have new boards of management.

The two facilities have been without boards for over year following expiry of the tenure of the previous boards on March 31, 2018.

The eight-member boards were inaugurated by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia in Ol Kalou on Tuesday. They are tasked with rejuvenating the two facilities to deliver quality services.

“The responsibilities bestowed on you through this appointment touch on the very lives of thousands of our county residents and even those beyond. As board members, you have also been tasked with ensuring resources allocated to these facilities are prudently managed and, as resourceful persons, to explore alternative revenue sources for the hospitals,” Kimemia said

He said as the oversight organs for the hospitals, some of their main roles will include making strategic decisions for quality healthcare. The boards will also oversee the hospitals’ financial wellbeing, assist in making policies and objectives for management and resource mobilisation.

Kimemia said it would be the responsibility of each board to realise the six pillars of health financing and service delivery, private public partnerships, corporate social responsibility, health information systems, health workforce and access to essential medicines and infrustructure.

The governor said his administration is committed to ensuring the gaps existing in health workforce are bridged through timely recruitment and replacement.