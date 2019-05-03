Kirinyaga MCAs alarmed by unhygienic hospital

The Kirinyaga county assembly committee on Health stormed Kerugoya Referral Hospital Wednesday following reports it is in pathetic condition.

Committee chairman Fredrick Bundi expressed disgust at the rot in the wards, especially maternity which had not been cleaned since last week after the county government sacked over 200 casual workers.

After extensive inspection of the hospital, the committee held a crisis closed door meeting with the chief officer for Health Stanley Muriithi.

The meeting was also attended by Public Health director Evans Kago whom the committee said should have closed the hospital to avoid an epidemic.

“With the wards not cleaned for about a week now especially the maternity one and the mortuary due to lack of casual employees to carry out the job, we fear a possible outbreak of diseases,” Bundi told a hastily convened press conference at the facility.

The committee later retreated to the assembly chambers to compile its findings which it promised to make public soon.

Last week, the county government dismissed 200 casual workers who were offering services at the facility, claiming the move was meant to bring down the wage bill.

A memo by county secretary Joe Muriuki said the wage bill was unsustainable.

The county was to save Sh4 million per month from the laid off workers.

Assistant director of communication Nicolas Muriuki said the situation was temporary as the county government was making arrangements to transfer casual from the environment department to the hospital.