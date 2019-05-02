Murang'a nurses take free treatment to villages ahead of International Nurses Day

Murang’a nurses have moved to the villages to treat patients ahead of the International Nurses Day to be celebrated on May 12.

Patients are getting free treatment and medication during the week-long exercise.

Murang’ a Level Five Hospital nursing officer Salome Kimani said the nurses have decided to give back to the society.

“We decided to celebrate by taking medical care to the villages where many people are unable to visit health facilities for treatment,” Kimani said on Tuesday at Kiamuri ACK church in Kiharu subcounty.

The free treatment will be at Mumbi Catholic Church in Murang’ a town on Sunday.

Kimani said nurses are also sensitising patients and residents on proper nutrition.

“We want them to know that they can live a healthy life and avoid diseases just by ensuring they feed well and especially balancing their diet.”

The sick are being advised on the foods to avoid or take to manage their conditions.