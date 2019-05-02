Murang'a nurses take free treatment to villages ahead of International Nurses Day

•The caregivers are moving from village to village treating patients and offering them free drugs.
•The intention is to give back to society, according to Murang’a Level Five Hospital nursing officer Salome Kimani.
Murang’a nurses have moved to the villages to treat patients ahead of the International Nurses Day to be celebrated on May 12.
Patients are getting free treatment and medication during the week-long exercise.
Murang’ a Level Five Hospital nursing officer Salome Kimani said the nurses have decided to give back to the society.
“We decided to celebrate by taking medical care to the villages where many people are unable to visit health facilities for treatment,” Kimani said on Tuesday at Kiamuri ACK church in Kiharu subcounty.
The free treatment will be at Mumbi Catholic Church in Murang’ a town on Sunday.
Kimani said nurses are also sensitising patients and residents on proper nutrition.
“We want them to know that they can live a healthy life and avoid diseases just by ensuring they feed well and especially balancing their diet.”
The sick are being advised on the foods to avoid or take to manage their conditions.
Anastacia Maina, a patient, thanked the nurses for taking services closer to the people and interacting with patients.
Maina called on the health practitioners to organise such activities regularly to help in early diagnosis of diseases like cancer.
“When such activities are organised in the villages, they help to expose many diseases that would otherwise be diagnosed late and possibly claim patients’ lives,” she said.
She said women, in particular, require special attention for the diseases attacking their reproductive organs.
Most women suffered from reproductive organs diseases silently and feared to go to the hospital due to stigma.
“Now women will be able to open up and get treatment for their conditions,” Maina said.