Robbers grab Sh870,000 from Equity Bank in Nyeri

The incident happened at around 7pm after the bank was closed to the public.

Equity town hall branch.PHOTO/CHARLES MUGA.
Police are questing several suspects including security guards after gangsters made away with Sh873,280 and unused ATM cards from the Karatina Equity Bank branch on Monday evening.

Nyeri County police boss Adiel Nyange said some bank workers and guards are being questioned.

The incident happened at around 7pm after the bank was closed to the public but 21 members of staff were inside.

“It happened that a gang of five entered into the bank after opening the main door using a master key because the bank has not been broken into,” Nyange said at the scene.

“They ordered everybody to lie down and they just moved straight to the strong room where they started carrying some containers with money and some unused ATM cards.” 

The robbers were armed with an AK 47 rifle and pangas. They escaped before the police arrived.

Nyange said, “We are following links. The investigations are in their early stages. He suspected that the robbery was an inside job.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
01 May 2019 - 00:00

