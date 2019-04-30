We don't invite ourselves to church, says Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has told off harambee in church critics, saying politicians do not invite themselves.

Gachagua said the critics should stop attacking politicians and instead tell Christians not to invite them for church functions.

Those "leading the chorus" against leaders assisting churches to grow have never been to churches, he said on Sunday at Giakaibii Catholic Parish. The parish has 11 churches built through harambees.

The lawmaker said the critics seem not to know what goes on in the church and would not know the needs in churches.

“Those of us who come to these churches are Christians. We are Christian first and leaders second,” he said.

Gachagua said 99 per cent of his constituents are Christians. They invite politicians to help them to raise funds, he said.

“We don’t invite ourselves to these functions, we are invited by Christians. In fact, not church leadership. It is the Christians themselves who invite us; we don’t go anywhere uninvited.”

The MP said politicians who go to churches are not opposed to where their colleagues go to and what they do with their money and will not complain or advise them on how to spend it.

“Likewise, they should not advise us on how to spend our money. Those of us who want to spend our money in the church should be left alone,” he said.

Last week, Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Sapit advised the church to stop accepting "dirty money".