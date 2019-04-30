Murang'a water wars reignited as county fails to nullify firm's AGM

A Murang'a water company last week defied the county government and held an annual general meeting which the devolved unit wanted to be postponed pending consultations.

Kahuti Water and Sanitation Company said it had a legal right to hold the AGM on April 24.

The county government had declared the meeting illegal in a public notice.

Water executive Paul Macharia had in a notice asked banks and stakeholders to keep off the "illegal" meeting.

The executive said water firms are under the county government and subject to the Public Finance Management Act.

But Kahuti's managing director Ephantus Kamau said, “The water company has a statutory requirement to hold annual general meetings to give its progress to stakeholders”.

Kamau said the company had been given a clean bill of health by the auditor general.

He said the Companies Act demands that it should hold such meetings.

Kamau said he wrote to the Water Services Regulatory Board about the county government’s, but there was no response.

“But judging from what I have seen happening with other companies, I know the board is not opposed to our holding an AGM,” he said.